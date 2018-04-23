Gideon Okeke holds his traditional marriage with fiancée - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Gideon Okeke holds his traditional marriage with fiancée – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Gideon Okeke holds his traditional marriage with fiancée
Pulse Nigeria
Gideon Okeke is officially a married man as he has held his traditional marriage rites with fiancée, Chidera. Published: 3 minutes ago; Odion E. Okonofua. Print; eMail. Gideon Okeke and wife, Chidera play. Gideon Okeke and wife, Chidera. (Instagram …
#MrandMrsOkeke! Here's what Nollywood Actor Gideon Okeke & his Boo Chidera did this Weekend
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!