 Girls Should Date Three or Five Men, Eat Their Money Without S2x – Ghanaian Gospel Artiste Reveals — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Girls Should Date Three or Five Men, Eat Their Money Without S2x – Ghanaian Gospel Artiste Reveals

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

A Ghanaian gospel artiste, Esaaba Haizel has advised girls to date more than 2 men cos she believes it will give them the opportunity to not only have their needs catered for, but to also access them before picking the best for marriage. According to her, it is a complete waste of time dating only […]

The post Girls Should Date Three or Five Men, Eat Their Money Without S2x – Ghanaian Gospel Artiste Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.