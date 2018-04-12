Giuliano Terraneo Appointed As New Technical Consultant At West Brom — Nigeria Today

Giuliano Terraneo Appointed As New Technical Consultant At West Brom

West Brom have appointed Italian sporting director Giuliano Terraneo as a technical consultant, just hours after firing technical director Nick Hammond.

Nick Hammond became the latest casualty of West Brom’s calamitous campaign following the sackings in February of chief executive Martin Goodman and chairman John Williams and the more recent departure of head coach Alan Pardew.

Chief executive Mark Jenkins, Goodman’s successor, said on the club website: “Giuliano joins us in what we all acknowledge will be a very important close season.

“He will assist in the recruitment of a new head coach and the re-structure of the squad. In the event of our losing Premier League status, it will be a squad we will want to compete strongly for promotion back to the top tier.

“Giuliano will assist in the recruitment long-term of a new sporting and technical director and he will also be involved in the complete review of the recruitment department.”

Terraneo has joined West Brom on an initial six-month deal, which will be reviewed. The former goalkeeper has worked in similar roles in Italy at Monza, Lazio and Inter Milan, and has also been sporting director at Turkish club Fenerbahce.

He said: “I am pleased to be able to accept the opportunity to help the club and its owners in the work ahead.

“West Bromwich Albion is a club with its own personality and it is important that everyone we recruit wants to work to that.”

