"Giving Amnesty To Boko Haram Shows Presidency Knows Something We Don’t" - Bishop Kukah — Nigeria Today

Bishop Matthew Kukah, Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, says the amnesty the federal government granted to repentant Boko Haram members shows it is privy to some information. Speaking during a Channels TV programme on Friday, Kukah said the offer of amnesty shows the insurgent group has not been weakened as the military claimed.

Kukah said he had raised the issue of amnesty to the insurgents in the past in his words;

“I think I was one of the first people to raise the issue of amnesty about five years ago, I know how much we were vilified,” he said. “But I was pretty convinced about what I was saying that for me, if you mention the word amnesty, Nigerians think it simply means shaking hands and telling everybody to go home.

“If Boko Haram has been perceived to be as so weakened as it is, we would not be talking about negotiation. So clearly, those with superior information and superior knowledge – which is what government is all about – know something that the rest of us don’t.”

‘LOOTERS LIST IS DIVERSIONARY’

Kukah also faulted the list of alleged looters recently released by the federal government. He described it as “uninspiring and diversionary”.

“From the last local government chairman, senator, president, governor; it would be nice to know one single politician who has run for office with what you call ‘hard-earned’ money,” he said.

“Corruption is not something that government fights, government might offer a lead, but it will get you to nowhere unless you have the buy-in of the people.”