Global executions down; sub-Saharan Africa 'beacon of hope' - Minneapolis Star Tribune — Nigeria Today

Global executions down; sub-Saharan Africa ‘beacon of hope’ – Minneapolis Star Tribune
|
Economic Times
|
Global executions down; sub-Saharan Africa 'beacon of hope'
Minneapolis Star Tribune
JOHANNESBURG — A new annual report on the death penalty calls sub-Saharan Africa a "beacon of hope" amid a decline in executions worldwide. Twenty countries across sub-Saharan Africa have now abolished the death penalty for all crimes, Amnesty …
Over 600 Killed, 2285 On Death Row In Nigeria – Amnesty
Both sides quote Bible in death penalty debate as effort to abolish dies
Amnesty International urges Australia to 'step up' in fight against death penalty in Asia-Pacific
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!