Global executions down; sub-Saharan Africa 'beacon of hope' - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

Global executions down; sub-Saharan Africa ‘beacon of hope’ – Washington Post
Washington Post
Global executions down; sub-Saharan Africa 'beacon of hope'
JOHANNESBURG — A new annual report on the death penalty calls sub-Saharan Africa a “beacon of hope” amid a decline in executions worldwide. Twenty countries across sub-Saharan Africa have now abolished the death penalty for all crimes, Amnesty …
