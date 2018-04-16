 Glo's Professor Johnbull addresses infertility in marriage - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Glo’s Professor Johnbull addresses infertility in marriage – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment


Glo's Professor Johnbull addresses infertility in marriage
Fertility problems among couples are highly emotional and often lead to break-up of many marriages. It is no surprise, therefore, that Professor Johnbull, the popular television drama series has chosen it as the theme of this week's episode. •Professor

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

