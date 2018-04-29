 GM crops capable of controlling Fall Armyworms – National Biosafety Authority - Ghana Business News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

GM crops capable of controlling Fall Armyworms – National Biosafety Authority – Ghana Business News

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana Business News

GM crops capable of controlling Fall Armyworms – National Biosafety Authority
Ghana Business News
Mr Eric Amaning Okoree, Chief Executive Officer, National Biosafety Authority (NBA) says genetically modified (GM) crops have a high potential of controlling the fall armyworm. He noted that the fall armyworms could not attack all plants, which
Food biotech answer to Zim's food, nutrition woesDailyNews

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.