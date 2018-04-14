 GMB calls for national support for Buhari - sbDirtySouthSoccer — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

GMB calls for national support for Buhari – sbDirtySouthSoccer

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


sbDirtySouthSoccer

GMB calls for national support for Buhari
sbDirtySouthSoccer
Buhari to run for second term. This development is coming shortly after the president announced his intention to run for second term.The protesters came out in their numbers continuously chanting "Buhari must go". National Chairman of the Action
Organisation calls for youths involvement in 2019 electionNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.