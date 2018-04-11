God and 2019 presidential poll — Nigeria Today

God and 2019 presidential poll

I decided to write this following the discussion I had with the Heavenly Father five days ago on the state of the nation and His question on the response of the person He sent me to in September last year as His candidate for next year’s presidential election. Of course, if the man, refuses to use the 61 clerics the Lord would use to fast and pray for 61 days for him to win the 2019 poll, he would not become president next year. And this may worsen the country’s situation and could lead to disintegration. The other thing that can cause this would be the failure to restructure the country in time by either President Muhammadu Buhari or his successor.

Some readers may recall that in August 2014 I wrote a piece entitled: I fear for Nigeria’s future. This followed the Lord’s refusal to discuss the country’s affairs with me, a few days earlier. And it was shortly after this article was published that Boko Haram insurgents declared the territories they had conquered in the North – East an Islamic Republic. But for the defeat of President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 election only God knows what the situation would have turned into.

I chose to discuss the state of the nation with reference to the history of Israel because of the Nigerian leaders who in recent times, as President Buhari did in December 2016, have been saying that the country cannot breakup. According to them, this cannot happen because the Lord had a purpose in bringing the people of different ethnic groups and religions together in one nation. Thus giving the impression that the Soviet Union, Yugoslavia and Czechoslovakia collapsed because they were Communist countries whose people did not believe in God. What a fallacy! Is the Sudan which also broke up not a country dominated by Muslims who form 70 per cent of the 18 million people? Christians are about 5 per cent with remaining 25 per cent being idol worshippers.

As can be seen in some Old Testament Books in the Holy Bible, Israel was created by Almighty God and till today, the Israelites (Israelis in modern times) are His most favoured people in the world. This was as a result of the Lord’s covenant with Abraham in Genesis 15: 1 – 20. Yet, Israel broke into two kingdoms in 930B.C, because King Solomon (970 – 31) contrary to God’s instruction married foreign wives who made him worship the idols of their people.

Consequently, during the reign of his son, Rehoboam the Lord caused Israel to break into two. The Northern Kingdom known as Israel formed by eleven of the twelve tribes and the Southern Kingdom called Judah, ruled by the descendants of King Solomon. See 1 Kings 12:1 – 33 for the story. If Israel, the country of God’s most favoured people broke into two kingdoms, is it not naive for any Nigerian to think that our country cannot collapse?

To be continued next Wednesday

Asiwaju Tinubu, a great and amazing leader (2)

Not unexpectedly I have been taken up for writing this on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Some asked why I am extolling a man with controversy on the secondary school he attended, his academic qualifications, town of origin and his family’s surname. Others told me a text message was sent to people’s phone numbers last week showing that he was a man of multiple vices.

I want to let such people and everyone know that my column of November 30, 2016 was one titled: Bola Tinubu’s northern nightmare. And that in it I wrote that the ingratitude he was having from Hausa – Fulani people after helping General Buhari to become president in 2015 was the repercussion for what he did to Afenifere leaders who made it possible for him to become the Governor of Lagos State in 1999 but whom he ditched.

The article was a message to all and sundry to know that what one sows is what one will reap. And as Jesus Christ said in Matthew 7:12 and Luke 6:31 that one should always do unto others what one wants others to do to them. So, I am someone who writes to applaud people when they do good things and criticize their negative deeds.

I have known and been associated with Lagos for 64 years. I came to spend holidays in the city from 1954 – 64 and have been living there in the last 54 years. Six of which was on Lagos Island at Joseph Street, Tokunbo Street and McCarthy Street.

Right from the Town Council and Lagos City Council era of the 1950s through 1966 and since 1967 when the state was created, Lagos has been blessed with good administrators. Given the sophistication of the people of Lagos it could not have been otherwise. But of all the leaders the state has had in its 51 years of existence, Bola Tinubu has been the most extraordinary and outstanding. He laid the foundation of the magnificent city and state Lagos has been in the last 19 years. In other words, he was the John the Baptist who prepared the way for Messrs Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode.

For conclusion next week

Diabetes medicine from Ado –Ekiti man

As I stated in the article on him on February 7 the man the Lord has raised in Ado – Ekiti to cure diabetes is a cleric, not a professional herbalist. Given this, he did not know that one of the ingredients sold to him was not the right one. But he has learned the ropes. The medicine he prepared after that experience has worked for one of the three it was given to. The woman among them said her doctor told her not to take diabetes drugs again, not to die of low blood sugar.

But the medicine was not effective for the second person, a man who used it in Lagos. Instead of decreasing his blood sugar level went up from 141 to 184miligrams. The third patient who lives in Minna, Niger State got his medicine late and is yet to finish taking it. But he told me on Monday he was feeling better as the frequency of his urination has decreased and he is not getting tired or having body ache as before. He would go for a blood sugar test today or tomorrow.

I may have to give the medicine free to three others before we can come to the conclusion for the cleric to start producing it for sale to everyone. But that may have to wait until next month when he returns to Ado – Ekiti from a missionary trip the Lord sent him to undertake.

The post God and 2019 presidential poll appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

