God Banned My Friend’s Wife From Heaven For Failing To Pay Tithe – RCCG Pastor Reveals (Video) — Nigeria Today

God Banned My Friend’s Wife From Heaven For Failing To Pay Tithe – RCCG Pastor Reveals (Video)

A Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) idenitfied as pastor Mike Nwanegbo has courted controversy while defending the general overseer, Pastor Enoch A Adeboye who said anyone who doesn’t pay tithe wouldn’t enter heaven. Nwanegbo however claimed that his friend’s wife was in a vision where she was barred from entering heaven because she wasn’t […]

The post God Banned My Friend’s Wife From Heaven For Failing To Pay Tithe – RCCG Pastor Reveals (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

