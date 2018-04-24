Godswill Obot Akpabio: A true African hero — Nigeria Today

Godswill Obot Akpabio: A true African hero

By Meflyn Anwana

Mother Teresa was right when she declared that we will not be judged by our wealth but we will be judged by how many lives we have touched.

As a five star model, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, is a true definition of leadership, he has touched many lives, inspired many people, and has created many milestones which will always remain a reference point for continuous evaluation and learning by future leaders.

During his years as the governor of Akwa Ibom State, he put to birth the “UNCOMMON” approach to governance and made Akwa Ibom a destination of choice, from the International airport to the Stadium, massive road networks, amongst others. Akpabio gave Akwa Ibom a voice, championed the cause of the People’s Democratic Party and redefined leadership in Africa.

His charisma, sense of humor as well as his amazing life story explains his extraordinary global appeal that gave rise to his many names, the uncommon transformer, the friend of the needy, the hope of Africa, the shining star of the south, amongst others.

As a man of stoic character, he once explained how he nearly missed secondary education due to a dire economic situation, according to him, his late widow Mother had told him that he would not further his secondary school education upon the completion of his primary school because of funds. But his determination made him sneak into secondary school and mingle with the students in order to acquire education.

This experience made him declare free and compulsory education from primary school to secondary school on assumption of office as the governor, a policy which has helped many children get quality education free of charge. A policy the current governor, Mr.Udom Emmanuel has adopted despite lean economic resources.

His uncommon transformation slogan, his campaign mantra “let God’s will be done again” is a testimony of a dedicated and committed leader whose love and ideas are all about serving humanity. From 2007 when he defeated 57 other aspirants in the People’s Democratic Party primary till when he becomes a Senator, his story has been very uncommon.

His emergence as the Senate minority leader was historic, even when he was not a ranking Senator he was entrusted with the task of leading the People’s Democratic Party in the Senate, a task he gladly accepted. His record as the Senate Minority leader has been uncommon. Other than the National Assembly functions which are his primary constituency, he has helped in stabilizing the party through the turbulent waters of the party’s leadership struggles.

Surely, he is a politician of a rare class who has diligently blended individual success with service.

He is a true African Hero.

