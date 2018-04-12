Goje Is Strongly In Support Of PMB Reelection Says APC Chieftain. — Nigeria Today

Goje Is Strongly In Support Of PMB Reelection Says APC Chieftain.

Hon. Julius Ishaya, zonal vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gombe South has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his decision to seek re-election in 2019, maintaining that the party under the leadership of Senator Danjuma Goje, in the state is strongly behind PMB reelection for his creditable performance. Julius Ishaya described the move […]

The post Goje Is Strongly In Support Of PMB Reelection Says APC Chieftain. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

