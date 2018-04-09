Gold Coast 2018: Adegoke, Ogunlewe eye men’s 100m medal — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Adegoke, Ogunlewe eye men’s 100m medal

Nigeria’s Seye Ogunlewe and Enoch Adegoke yesterday qualified for the men’s 100m final of the athletics event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Ogunlewe qualified for the final despite finishing third in his semi-final, while Adegoke won his semi-final and qualified automatically.

Ogunlewe, who has a personal best time of 10.12secs, was third in semi-final 3 in a personal season’s best time of 10.20secs.

Cayman Islands’ Keman Hyman, who ran 10.10secs and South Africa’s Akani Simbine (10.12 seconds) were first and second, respectively.

Ogunlewe qualified for the final as one of the fastest losers, as only the top two in each of the three semi-finals were guaranteed final spots.

Adegoke ran a slower time than Ogunlewe in the semi-finals but Adegoke came first in semi-final 2 in 10.24secs after setting a new personal best of 10.19secs in the heats.

However, Nigeria’s Ogho-Oghene Egwero failed to make the final after finishing sixth in semi-final 1 in 10.24secs.

Ogunlewe will run in Lane 1 in today’s final, while Adegoke will start in Lane 5, one of the coveted middle lanes.

Jamaican Yohan Blake and Simbile are the favourites to win the top two medals in the final.

Blake, who has a personal best 9.69secs, has already run 9.90secs this year.

Simbine has a personal best of 9.89secs and has run 9.94secs this year.

