Gold Coast 2018: Adekuoroye, Oborodudu Win Gold In Women's Wrestling, Daniel Claims Bronze - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Adekuoroye, Oborodudu Win Gold In Women's Wrestling, Daniel Claims Bronze
Complete Sports Nigeria
Fighting in the freestyle (57kg) class, Adekuoroye defeated Pooja Dhanda of India via victory by points decision, 7-5. It is now back-to-back gold medals for Adekuoroye who also won gold at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. On her part, Oborodudu …
Gold Coast 2018: Ace wrestlers Adekuoroye, Oborududu record gold
