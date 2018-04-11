 Gold Coast 2018: Ajayi Qualifies For Women's 400m Final - The Tide — Nigeria Today
Gold Coast 2018: Ajayi Qualifies For Women's 400m Final

The Punch

The Tide
The Tide
Nigeria's Yinka Ajayi yesterday qualified for the final of the women's 400 metres in athletics at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Competing in the second semi-final, the 20-year-old Ajayi finished second with a time of 51.81 secs. Maximila
