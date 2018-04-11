Gold Coast 2018: Ajayi Qualifies For Women's 400m Final - The Tide — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Ajayi Qualifies For Women’s 400m Final – The Tide
|
The Punch
|
Gold Coast 2018: Ajayi Qualifies For Women's 400m Final
The Tide
Nigeria's Yinka Ajayi yesterday qualified for the final of the women's 400 metres in athletics at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Competing in the second semi-final, the 20-year-old Ajayi finished second with a time of 51.81 secs. Maximila …
Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria's Ajayi qualifies for women's 400m final
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!