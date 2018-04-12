Gold Coast 2018: Aruna, Toriola qualifies for Men’s doubles quarter finals — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Aruna, Toriola qualifies for Men’s doubles quarter finals

The combination of Aruna Quadri and Segun Toriola was good enough to beat the pair of Malaysia’s Javen Choong and Chee Feng Leong 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 11-8,11-5) to reach the quarter finals in the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia on Thursday. Portugal-based Quadri had earlier defeated Singapore’s Xue Jie Pang 4-1 in the Men’s singles round of 16 to progress to the quarter final of the games. Meanwhile, Toriola retired his match against India’s Sathiyan Ghanasekaran also in the Men’s singles round of 16 failing to progress to the final eight.

