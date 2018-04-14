 Gold Coast 2018: Bibo Guns For 3rd Gold, Faces Pakistani In Freestyle Wrestling Final - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Gold Coast 2018: Bibo Guns For 3rd Gold, Faces Pakistani In Freestyle Wrestling Final
By James Agberebi: Melvin Bibo of Nigeria will hope to make it three gold medals for Team Nigeria when he faces Muhammad Inam of Pakistan in the final of the men's freestyle (86kg) in the wrestling event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games

