Gold Coast 2018: Dalung moves to quell disquiet in Team Nigeria's camp - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Dalung moves to quell disquiet in Team Nigeria’s camp – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Gold Coast 2018: Dalung moves to quell disquiet in Team Nigeria's camp
Vanguard
THE Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung has moved to quell the growing disquiet in the camp of Team Nigeria, assuring the athletes currently in the Commonwealth Games village in Gold Coast, that the government will not discriminate …
Gold Coast 2018: Dalung douses tension in Nigerian camp
CWG 2018: India's women's TT team clinches maiden Gold
Gold Coast Comm Games volunteers can win two night's accommodation as a “thank you”
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!