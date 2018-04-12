Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria secures 3 medals in wrestling — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria secures 3 medals in wrestling

Blessing Onyebuchi, Ebikewenimo Welson and Bose Samuel on Thursday won medals for Team Nigeria in wrestling, to increase the country’s medals haul to 11 at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Onyebuchi obtained silver after losing to Canada’s Erica Wiebe in the 76kg category female freestyle, while Welson earned a bronze after beating Jan Combrinck of South Africa in the 57 kg category male freestyle event. Samuel also got bronze in the 53kg category of the female freestyle event.

