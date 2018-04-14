 Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria's Obazuaye Wins Silver In Women's TT6-10 - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria’s Obazuaye Wins Silver In Women’s TT6-10 – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria's Obazuaye Wins Silver In Women's TT6-10
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria increased her medal haul at the ongoing Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games after Faith Obazuaye picked a silver medal in the Women's TT6-10 Singles event early Saturday morning, reports Completesportsnigeria. com. It was Team
Gold Coast 2018: Adeniyi Claims Gold In Women's Wrestling, Bibo Settles For Men's SilverWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.