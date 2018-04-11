Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria’s Oriyomi Quits In Boxing Q/Final — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria’s Oriyomi Quits In Boxing Q/Final

By James Agberebi:

Ayisat Oriyomi of Nigeria could not emulate the semi-final feat of her compatriot Yetunde Odunuga as she threw in the towel against Carly McNaul from Northern Ireland in the women’s boxing flyweight class (51kg) at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Despite a dominant display by Oriyomi, the contest was abandoned (ABD) after round one and was awarded to McNaul.

Oriyomi took the first round with a score of 10-9, 10-9, 9-10, 10-9, 10-9, before she abandoned the contest.

Earlier on Wednesday, Odunuga progressed into the semi-final after overcoming Caroline Veyre of Canada.

She will face Paige Murney from England in the semi-final on Friday.

Also on Friday, Milicent Agboegbulem of Nigeria will take on Caitlin Parker from Australia in the women’s middleweight class.

