Gold Coast 2018: Oyema, Ezuruike win gold for Team Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Oyema, Ezuruike win gold for Team Nigeria

Nigeria won a flurry of gold medals on Tuesday to shoot into the top 10 medals table of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia even breaking a World record in a stunning performance by Oyema Esther. And the star athletes who achieved this Golden moment for Team Nigeria are from Para-Powerlifting etching their names in […]

The post Gold Coast 2018: Oyema, Ezuruike win gold for Team Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

