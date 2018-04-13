Gold Coast 2018 : Para athlete Galadima wins gold in T47 100m - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018 : Para athlete Galadima wins gold in T47 100m – Vanguard
Vanguard
Gold Coast 2018 : Para athlete Galadima wins gold in T47 100m
Abuja – Para athlete Suwaibidu Galadima on Friday won gold for Nigeria in Mens T47 100m event at the on-going Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Nigeria's flagbearer Blessing Okagbare leads the delegation during the opening ceremony of the …
Commonwealth Games: Galadima wins gold in T47 100m
Result: Silver for England's James Arnott in T47 100m
