Gold Coast 2018 : Para athlete Galadima wins gold in T47 100m — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018 : Para athlete Galadima wins gold in T47 100m

Abuja – Para athlete Suwaibidu Galadima on Friday won gold for Nigeria in Mens T47 100m event at the on-going Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Galadima outsmarts James Amott of England who won silver finishing with a time of 11.04 mins as against 11.30 to claim the gold medal for Nigeria.

The event which took place at the Carrara Stadium Track also saw Tevaughn Thomas of Jamaica winning the bronze medal with a time of 11.63 mins. (NAN)

