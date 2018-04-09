 Gold Coast 2018: Table Tennis gives Nigeria first medal — Nigeria Today
Gold Coast 2018: Table Tennis gives Nigeria first medal

Apr 9, 2018

Team Table Tennis has won Nigeria her first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The trio of Olajide Omotayo, Bode Abiodun, and Segun Toriola, earned Silver for Nigeria after they lost in the finals 0-3 to India’s Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai.

The team had defeated England 3-2 in the semi-finals, as the Europeans won the bronze beating Singapore 3-0.

The Nigerian table tennis team had obtained a bronze medal at the previous edition of the games in Glasgow, Scotland.

_____________

NAN

