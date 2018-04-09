Gold Coast 2018: Table Tennis gives Nigeria first medal — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Table Tennis gives Nigeria first medal

Team Table Tennis has won Nigeria her first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The trio of Olajide Omotayo, Bode Abiodun, and Segun Toriola, earned Silver for Nigeria after they lost in the finals 0-3 to India’s Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai.

The team had defeated England 3-2 in the semi-finals, as the Europeans won the bronze beating Singapore 3-0.

The Nigerian table tennis team had obtained a bronze medal at the previous edition of the games in Glasgow, Scotland.

_____________

NAN

The post Gold Coast 2018: Table Tennis gives Nigeria first medal appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

