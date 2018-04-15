Gold Coast 2018: Team Nigeria Finishes In 9th Position, Hosts Australia Are Champions - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Team Nigeria Finishes In 9th Position, Hosts Australia Are Champions – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
|
Gold Coast 2018: Team Nigeria Finishes In 9th Position, Hosts Australia Are Champions
Team Nigeria finished in the ninth position in the final medal standing at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games which ended on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. It was a step down for Team Nigeria who finished eighth at the Glasgow 2014 …
