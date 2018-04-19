Gold Galleon hackers target maritime shipping industry - ZDNet — Nigeria Today

Gold Galleon hackers target maritime shipping industry – ZDNet
|
ZDNet
|
Gold Galleon hackers target maritime shipping industry
ZDNet
screen-shot-2018-04-19-at-12-10- File Photo. Researchers have uncovered a Nigerian hacking ring which targets maritime shipping firms in order to try and steal millions of dollars on an annual basis. More security news. DHS chief: US to take more …
'Gold galleon' hackers target shipping industry
A pirate-obsessed Nigerian hacking group is attacking the maritime industry
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!