GoldCoast 2018: We went, saw and conquered – Igali — Nigeria Today

GoldCoast 2018: We went, saw and conquered – Igali

Team Nigeria may not have topped the overall medal table as the Commonwealth Games came to a close Sunday in Australia, but President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation Daniel Igali, says there is every cause to thank God describing the outing especially that of the wrestlers as impressive.

The Nigeria Wrestling Team accounted for 33.3% of the medals garnered by Nigeria at the just concluded Games raking in 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

An elated Igali whose federation has continued to receive commendation from far and near for constantly seeking ways of keeping the athletes busy round the year, expressed satisfaction with effort of the wrestlers selected to fly the nation’s flag declaring “So proud of this Team!

Nigeria finished 9th on the medals table with a total of 24 medals made up of 9 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze. Hosts Australia carted away the medals in basket with a total of 198 medals, 80 gold,59 silver, 59 bronze followed by England with 136 medals,45 gold,45 silver and 46 bronze. India, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Wales, Scotland, Nigeria and Cyprus make up the top 10.

Five countries ended up gold less and silver less but had a bronze each to show for their participation in the 11-days games.

They are CookIslands, Ghana, NorfolkIsland, Seychelles and Solomon Islands.

Nigeria had 12 medals short of the feat recorded at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. At that edition, Team Nigeria finished 8th on the log with 11 gold, 11 Silver and 14 bronze.

While three African countries made it to the top 10 in 2014 namely South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya, only South Africa and Nigeria made it to the top 10 in Australia. Kenya finished 14th this time with 4 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze.

