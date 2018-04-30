 Golden Shoe 2017-18: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Updated Points Table on April 30 - Bleacher Report — Nigeria Today
Golden Shoe 2017-18: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Updated Points Table on April 30 – Bleacher Report

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Bleacher Report

Golden Shoe 2017-18: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Updated Points Table on April 30
Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Barcelona on Sunday to overtake Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Shoe. Salah failed to scored as Liverpool drew 0-0 with Stoke City, and he's now a goal behind Messi, who put in a sensational effort as Barca
