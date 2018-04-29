Goldman Sees the Australian Dollar Falling to 72 Cents - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today

Goldman Sees the Australian Dollar Falling to 72 Cents – Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Goldman Sees the Australian Dollar Falling to 72 Cents
Bloomberg
Australia's dollar is poised to drop another 5 percent this year as the central bank stays on hold while the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates, Goldman Sachs Asset Management says. The Aussie will decline to 72 U.S. cents by year-end as …
