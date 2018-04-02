Gombe Senator reportedly held Captive by Constituents — Nigeria Today

Gombe Senator reportedly held Captive by Constituents

Joshua Lidani, the senator representing Gombe South District, is being held captive by his constituents, Premium Times reports. Lidani reportedly paid an unscheduled visit to Talasse, a town in his constituency, when protesters besieged him. Lidani is reportedly hiding in the palace of the emir of the town, with protesters standing outside and demanding he […]

