 GOOD GOD! Nigerian Lady Welcomes Baby Girl After 13 Years Of Barrenness (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian lady identified as Uche Rita Umeagbasi has welcomed a beautiful baby girl after 13 years of childlessness. The joyful mother who is from Anambra, shared her testimony on Facebook yesterday, writing: “God never fails, He’s not a man after 13years delay lmmirimious God of watchman, God of say something has broken the yoke […]

