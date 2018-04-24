GOOD GOD! Nigerian Pastor And Wife Welcome Triplets After 19 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) — Nigeria Today

GOOD GOD! Nigerian Pastor And Wife Welcome Triplets After 19 Years Of Childlessness (Photos)

A Nigerian Pastor, Don Odunze and his wife was full of joy after receiving multiple blessings. The elated pastor took to his Facebook page to announce that he and his wife have welcomed a set of beautiful triplets after 19 years of childlessness. The babies, 2 boys and 1 girl are in good health […]

The post GOOD GOD! Nigerian Pastor And Wife Welcome Triplets After 19 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

