 Good Life: Wizkid, Tekno Flaunt Accessories As They Step Into A Private Jet Together (See!) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Good Life: Wizkid, Tekno Flaunt Accessories As They Step Into A Private Jet Together (See!)

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Starboy, Wizkid was recently spotted stepping into a private jet with fellow singer Tekno.The duo of Wizkid and Tekno were boarding the jet on their way to a show in Warri lately.See photos below as Wizkid and Tekno flaunt their accessories…

This super post – Good Life: Wizkid, Tekno Flaunt Accessories As They Step Into A Private Jet Together (See!) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.