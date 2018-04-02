Good Life: Wizkid, Tekno Flaunt Accessories As They Step Into A Private Jet Together (See!) — Nigeria Today

Good Life: Wizkid, Tekno Flaunt Accessories As They Step Into A Private Jet Together (See!)

The Nigerian Starboy, Wizkid was recently spotted stepping into a private jet with fellow singer Tekno.The duo of Wizkid and Tekno were boarding the jet on their way to a show in Warri lately.See photos below as Wizkid and Tekno flaunt their accessories…

This super post – Good Life: Wizkid, Tekno Flaunt Accessories As They Step Into A Private Jet Together (See!) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

