Goodall refuses to apologise on 'presidency not for babies' slur: Malawi youth say remarks a provocative - Nyasa Times — Nigeria Today

Goodall refuses to apologise on 'presidency not for babies' slur: Malawi youth say remarks a provocative
Malawi24
Goodall refuses to apologise on 'presidency not for babies' slur: Malawi youth say remarks a provocative
Nyasa Times
Finance minister Goodall Gondwe, who is also the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president has refused to apologise over his remarks that the youth are babies and lack experience to govern this country. Goodall Gondwe with Malawi vice …
