Google Arts & Culture explores remote world heritage sites in virtual reality — Nigeria Today

Google Arts & Culture explores remote world heritage sites in virtual reality
Using high-resolution cameras and 3D imaging, Google has opened up world heritage sites around the world for exploration to anyone with a virtual reality headset. The data is also being used to restore ancient artifacts.
