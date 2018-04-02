Google Bans Crypto Mining Browser Extensions from Chrome — Nigeria Today

Google Bans Crypto Mining Browser Extensions from Chrome
Google said Monday it is banning cryptocurrency mining extensions from the Chrome Web Store after a flood of submissions that violated its policies.
