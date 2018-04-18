 Google Chrome 66 arrives to stall those noisy autoplay videos — Nigeria Today
Google Chrome 66 arrives to stall those noisy autoplay videos

Apr 18, 2018

Starting with Chrome 66, Google will finally begin blocking many auto-play videos and saving you from unwanted interruptions, specifically those with sound on sites that you don’t often visit.

The post Google Chrome 66 arrives to stall those noisy autoplay videos appeared first on Digital Trends.

