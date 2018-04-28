Google co-founder’s letter focuses on the dangers and promises of AI,. — Nigeria Today

Google co-founder’s letter focuses on the dangers and promises of AI,.

In this year’s letter from Google’s founders, Sergey Brin talked about the rapid growth of AI. While he stressed his belief that it could solve many problems, he also acknowledged that there are dangers to it as well.

The post Google co-founder’s letter focuses on the dangers and promises of AI,. appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

