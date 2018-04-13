Google code offers hints that Android Messages is coming to a desktop near you — Nigeria Today

Google code offers hints that Android Messages is coming to a desktop near you
Google’s new Android Messages for web will soon allow you to send a text message from your computer. With ability to use a desktop keyboard, hopefully typos and bad autocorrect mistakes will be a thing of the past.
