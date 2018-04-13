Google code offers hints that Android Messages is coming to a desktop near you — Nigeria Today

Google code offers hints that Android Messages is coming to a desktop near you

Google’s new Android Messages for web will soon allow you to send a text message from your computer. With ability to use a desktop keyboard, hopefully typos and bad autocorrect mistakes will be a thing of the past.

The post Google code offers hints that Android Messages is coming to a desktop near you appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

