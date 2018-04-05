 Google employees ask CEO to cancel the Pentagon Maven A.I. project — Nigeria Today
Google employees ask CEO to cancel the Pentagon Maven A.I. project

Posted on Apr 5, 2018

More than 3,000 Google employees signed a letter requesting CEO cancel Pentagon AI Project Maven and issue a policy statement against building warfare technology. The letter says the project violates a core company value.

The post Google employees ask CEO to cancel the Pentagon Maven A.I. project appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

