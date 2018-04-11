 Google has officially stopped selling the original Google Pixel — Nigeria Today
Google has officially stopped selling the original Google Pixel

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The original Google Pixel paved the way for for Google’s new hardware, but the phone is now no longer on the Google Store. In other words, those looking for a stock Android device that isn’t $650 or more may have to look elsewhere.

The post Google has officially stopped selling the original Google Pixel appeared first on Digital Trends.

