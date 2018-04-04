 Google Honors Mandela's Wife, Winnie By Using Her Emoji As Google's Homepage — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, wife of South Africa’s first black President, Late Nelson Mandela has died on Easter Monday, aged 81, has been honored by tech giants, Google by using her emoji as Google’s home page picture.

Earlier this year, Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife was hospitalized for a kidney ailment and exhaustion. She was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital in January, after complaining of a ‘loss of appetite’ and that ‘one of her legs was painful’.

We are all saddle by the demise of a wonderful mother and veteran human right activist said Google.

