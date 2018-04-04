Google honours Maya Angelou with Doodle — Nigeria Today

Google honours Maya Angelou with Doodle

On what would have been her 90th birthday, poet Maya Angelou has been honoured by Google as today’s doodle. Google recruited a star studded cast, including Oprah Winfrey, Alicia Keys, and Laverne Cox, to read Angelou’s famous poem “Still I Rise.” When her doodle is clicked it leads to a page of the stars reading Angelou’s poem while illustrations […]

The post Google honours Maya Angelou with Doodle appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

