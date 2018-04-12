Google launches its lightweight search app, Google Go, in South Africa — Nigeria Today

Google launches its lightweight search app, Google Go, in South Africa
Google launched Google Go in South Africa in an effort to reduce the amount of data needed to display search results. The app is available in 26 sub-Saharan African countries through the Google Play Store.
