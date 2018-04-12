Google Lens can now identify the breed of that cute dog you just saw — Nigeria Today

Google Lens can now identify the breed of that cute dog you just saw
Google celebrated National Pet Day this week by adding a couple of new animal-focused features to its Photos app. They include a new trick for Lens that cleverly identifies the breed of dogs and cats you’ve photographed.
