Google Lens can now identify the breed of that cute dog you just saw — Nigeria Today

Google Lens can now identify the breed of that cute dog you just saw

Google celebrated National Pet Day this week by adding a couple of new animal-focused features to its Photos app. They include a new trick for Lens that cleverly identifies the breed of dogs and cats you’ve photographed.

