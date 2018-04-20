 Google patent could replace your contacts’ profile pictures with animations — Nigeria Today
Google patent could replace your contacts’ profile pictures with animations

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Google has been awarded a new patent that could replace the profile pictures in your Android contacts with animated images. How? The animations could be captured in video calls, then reused in other parts of Android.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

