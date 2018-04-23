Google Sports Planet Sponsorship Kicks Off Today On Inspiration 92.3 FM — Nigeria Today

Google Sports Planet Sponsorship Kicks Off Today On Inspiration 92.3 FM

World No.1 Search Engine, Google, has completed all necessary arrangements to kick off another sponsorship campaign on the award-winning sports programme, SPORTS PLANET, on Inspiration 92.3FM, Lagos.

The campaign starts today, Monday, April 23, 2018.

Google also sponsored the same programme in the last quarter of 2017 on Beat 99.9FM, Ltheagos. The programme has now added Inspiration 92.3FM to its list of stations. Sports Planet now airs on Inspiration 92.3FM on Mondays from 4:45pm to 5:00pm.

The sponsorship focuses largely on the conclusion of the European season as well as the fast approaching Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup whilst re-orientating the public on the always available answers they will get to any questions regarding their favourite clubs, countries or players by searching on Google or using the Google App.

Sports Planet is a 15-minute sports magazine radio show which debuted in April 2011 and was a nominee in the Radio Sports Programme of the Year Category at the 2014 Nigerian Media Merits Awards.

The campaign will surely be a call on other brands to key into profitable opportunities available on Sports Planet before, during and after the Russia 2018 World Cup.

