 GOtv boxing: Usman grabs African title - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

GOtv boxing: Usman grabs African title – The Punch

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

GOtv boxing: Usman grabs African title
The Punch
Waidi 'Skoro' Usman on Saturday became the new African Boxing Union featherweight champion after he knocked out Kenyan Michael 'Shaka' Nyawade in the 11th round at the GOtv Boxing Night 14 at the National Stadium, Lagos. The new continental champion

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.